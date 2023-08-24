Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$134.00 to C$120.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of Montreal traded as low as C$111.81 and last traded at C$111.91, with a volume of 498512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.09.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.55.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.10. The firm has a market cap of C$80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2158693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.