Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $21,180,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 158.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,772,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after buying an additional 2,924,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 216,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

