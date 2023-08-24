Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0 %

NVDA stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,554,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,515,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.59 and a 200-day moving average of $336.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.79, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.