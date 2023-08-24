Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 802 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.79. 34,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

