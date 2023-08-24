Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 97 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.58. 70,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.