Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $10.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 436 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 18.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

