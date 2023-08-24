Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

BRN opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,672.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 38,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

