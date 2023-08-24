Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 311.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 72,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $468.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

