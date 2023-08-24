Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,854 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 213.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

