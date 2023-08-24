Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $308,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

