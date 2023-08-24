Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Shares of BATL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,341. Battalion Oil has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,558,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

