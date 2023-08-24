Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81. 3,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Becle in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Becle Trading Up 1.1 %

About Becle

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

