Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Cap of $54.76 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.