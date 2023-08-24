BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($30.62) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,150 ($27.43) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down GBX 36.50 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,193.50 ($27.99). The company had a trading volume of 954,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,195. The firm has a market cap of £110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 783.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,028 ($25.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,071.43%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

