BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($30.62) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.49) to GBX 2,715 ($34.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,150 ($27.43) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,276.43 ($29.04).
View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,071.43%.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.