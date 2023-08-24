BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.21 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

