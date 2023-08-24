BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.62. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 70,220 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 524.1% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

