BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.62. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 70,220 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
