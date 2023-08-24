Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Up 16.8%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Approximately 20,638,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 626% from the average daily volume of 2,842,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.