BMO Capital Markets Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $235.66 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

