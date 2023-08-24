Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.86

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and traded as low as $38.49. Bombardier shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 3,340 shares trading hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

