BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading Down 4.8%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.19 and last traded at 0.20. 302,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 76,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

BrainChip Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.30.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

