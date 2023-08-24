Brian Millham Sells 1,746 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $366,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Brian Millham sold 330 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50.

On Monday, June 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. 3,827,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 549.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.