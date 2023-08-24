Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.98 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

