Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

