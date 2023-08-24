Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,001,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

