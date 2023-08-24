Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $677.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $701.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

