Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

