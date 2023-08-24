Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $248.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $449.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

