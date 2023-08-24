Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

