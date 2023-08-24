Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

