Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £151.38 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($193.14).
Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Simon Litherland bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 873 ($11.14) per share, with a total value of £148.41 ($189.35).
- On Monday, June 19th, Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.62 ($192.17).
Britvic Price Performance
BVIC stock opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.12).
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
