Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $192.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $184.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

