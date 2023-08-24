Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Trading Down 1.4%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 37.10 and last traded at 37.53. Approximately 163,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 242,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 38.06.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of 40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of 42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

