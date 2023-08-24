Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 1,739,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

