Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.07. 557,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,229. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

