Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 786 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 32.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
