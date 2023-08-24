Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.22% of TransDigm Group worth $87,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $856.09. 67,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,895. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.