Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $300.38 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.31% of Booking worth $300,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

BKNG traded down $22.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,076.07. 77,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,890.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,687.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

