Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,122. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

