BTG (LON:BTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.72) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.72). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.72), with a volume of 271,742 shares trading hands.

BTG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 840.

BTG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.