Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,317 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hub Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

