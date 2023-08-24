Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,110 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

