Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $632,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,666.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $4,849,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,666.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,602 shares of company stock worth $19,363,860. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

