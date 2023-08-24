Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.01. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

