Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $605,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,934 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

