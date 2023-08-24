Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,660,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,142 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

