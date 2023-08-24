Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.74 ($0.05). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 23,121,953 shares traded.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.

