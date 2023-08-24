Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 3.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 546,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,775,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several analysts recently commented on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$387.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

