Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $919.28

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 919.28 ($11.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($14.34). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,106.50 ($14.12), with a volume of 184,155 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,215.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 920.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 598.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.