Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Carnival Co. & worth $36,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

