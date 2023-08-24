Casper Market Capitalization Tops $405.64 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $405.64 million and $2.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,960,072,655 coins and its circulating supply is 11,269,857,136 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,958,214,887 with 11,268,106,580 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03656315 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,066,563.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

